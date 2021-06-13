Lowest fresh daily Covid cases in last 80 days

Shimla: On Sunday, the state has recorded the lowest surge in the Covid cases in the last 80 days.

On 22 March, the state has recorded 200 positive cases and since then count of virus cases was increasing at an alarming rate and on May 6 active caseloads were 27,756 in the state.

The state health department has reported 237 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Kangra tested 70, Shimla 30, Mandi 27, while Kinnaur district has not found any new case on Sunday.

855 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and active caseloads have also come down to 4,777, the health department said.

The health dept has reported seven Covid deaths and now the state has 3,375 total Covid mortalities.