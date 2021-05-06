Shimla: The state has reported 3,929 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths in last 24 hours.

Kangra district has registered 1009 new Covid-19 cases, while Solan 498, Mandi 477, Shimla 400, Hamirpur 368 and Bilaspur district tested 316 new virus cases.

Sirmour district reported 232 new cases, Una and Chamba 206 each patients, Kullu 128, Lahaul-Spiti 82 and Kinnaur 20 positive virus cases.

NHM has reported recovery of 2043 patients and now state’s active caseload has reached to 27,756, highest so far.

45 Covid patents have died in last 24 hours. 17 Covid patients have died in Kangra district taking its total tally to 462 Covid deaths so far.

With today’s spike in cases, the state has reported 1,18,729 Covid cases of which 89,197 have recovered and 1724 have died.