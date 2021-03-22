Shimla: Three more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total death toll to 1008, officials said. One casualty each have been reported in Una, Kangra and Mandi district.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state after witnessing a decline in the rate of positive cases in recent months as, 200 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday which is the highest number of cases reported in a since day since the past two months.

Out of the fresh cases, 96 have been reported in Una, 41 in Kangra, 26 in Solan, 17 in Sirmaur, seven in Bilaspur, six in Shimla, three cases each in Kinnaur and Mandi district and one person has tested positive in Hamirpur.

So far, 60,878 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh out of which 58,466 have recovered.

With 10,691 cases, Shimla remains the worst hit district followed by Mandi where 10,376 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. About 8,898 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kangra district while 7,065 persons have tested positive in Solan district.

As many as 4,500 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 3,758 in Sirmour district, 3,592 in Una district, 3,175 in Hamirpur, 2,988 in Chamba, 1,394 in Kinnaur and 1,258 in Lahaul-Spiti district.