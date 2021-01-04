Shimla: COVID-19 spread is now showing good improvement in the state as on Tuesday 4 districts viz. Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba have recorded zero new virus case.

The state has rereported 75 new COVID-19 cases of which Shimla district has maximum 32 positive cases, Kangra and Una districts found 12 and 10 new cases respectively.

139 COVID patients have also recovered in the state and now active cases have dropped down to 810. Kangra district has 193 active virus cases, while Hamirpur and Shimla have 109 cases each. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have minimum 7 virus active cases each.

COVID cases have also started slowing down nationwide as well. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded lowest new positive cases in 7 months. India’s active caseload has fallen to 2,16,558 now. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 2.07% of the cumulative caseload.

25 States and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

The total recovered cases have crossed 1.01 cr (10,111,294) on Tuesday morning which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.49%.

So far India has successfully tackled COVID strain as the total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 96 today. There has been no addition in the past 24 hours.