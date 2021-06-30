Shimla: The state has recorded 143 fresh Covid cases while 169 have recovered from the virus, the state health department reported.

Active caseload has dropped to 1,625 of which 275 are in Kangra, 264 in Shimla and 231 in Chamba district. Lahaul-Spiti district has 16 active cases.

So far, 2,02,123 have affected from the Covid-19 in the state. 1,97,006 have recuperated, while 3,463 have died from the virus.

Till date, total 37,89,717 Covid jab have been administered. 32,72.321 have been administered 1st dose of vaccine, while 5,17,396 have taken 2nd dose of the vaccine in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to vaccinate only category A (45+ years beneficiaries) from 1st to 9 July.