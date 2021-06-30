Shimla: Rallied support to the agitating Youth Congress and NSUI activists, senior Congress leaders have demanded the state government to accede to the genuine demands of the students.

The Youth wing of Congress is demanding to promote undergraduate students in wake of the Covid pandemic. The youth Congress state president Nigam Bhandari, along with other youth Congress and NSUI activists were on a two-day token chain hunger strike across the state.

On the second day of the hunger strike, secretary AICC and co-incharge of party affair in Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday joined the protesting Youth Congress and NSUI activities outside the DC Shimla office.

Joined @IYCHimachal & @NSUIHimachal activists in der Protest Dharna in #Shimla agnst d Anti-Student policies of #BJP Govt,& to express solidarity with der demand 'no exams, until vaccination' & dat Govt shud give fee waiver to Students,whose families hve been affected by #Covid. pic.twitter.com/2scRzsPNMt — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) June 30, 2021

Dutt expressed solidarity behind the protesting students and demanded vaccination before conducting any offline exams.

Nigam has raised question over the conducting of offline exam amidst the fear of pandemic and demanded to promote the student of online exams. Nigam also has accused the state government of adopting non-serious approach for holding vaccination drive for the students, despite their repeated demands.

Earlier, Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta joined the protesting youth Congress activists. Former deputy mayor Harish Janartha, elected Zila Parishad members also joined the students.