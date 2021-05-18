Shimla: People between the age of 18-44 who are looking to get vaccinated in Shimla district will have to book their vaccination slot two days prior to the date of vaccination.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shimla Dr Surekha Chopda on Tuesday has said that vaccination slot booking for May 24 will be done on May 22, booking for May 27 will be done on May 25 and booking for May 31 will be done on May 29.

Eligible persons can register themselves online via Cowin portal or via AarogyaSetu app. Each slot will remain open for booking till 1:00pm.

District Vaccine Officer Dr. Munish Sood informed that after registration, every registration donor will receive an SMS on the registrar mobile only after that the registration process will be considered complete.

“It is mandatory to register on the online portal to apply the vaccine, any other process will not be valid” he added.

The state government has started the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 from May 17 onwards. On May 17, about 2,673 persons were administered doses of vaccine in Shimla district.