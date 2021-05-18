Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today dedicated Makeshift Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) Radha Swami Satsang Byas at Khaliyar in Mandi district.

This hospital has 200 Fully Oxygenated Beds, 20 bedded Critical patients ward, Central Oxygen Supply with two 20 X 20 Oxygen Manifold.

It also has Separate Washrooms with Hot and Cold Water, Relaxing Lounge for Patients, Healing Music, Fire Safety arrangements and Hot and Cold RO Drinking Water facility for patients. It has 16 CCTV and Automatic Switchover Power Backup Gen-set and on the spot lab facility which would be manned by 140 health personnel.

Chief Minister said that this 200 bedded Makeshift Hospital would go a long way in providing better health care facilities to the Covid-19 patients. He said that another pre-fabricated hospital with 100 beds capacity was also coming up at Bhangrotu.

Chief Minister thanked Radha Swami Satsang Byas for helping state government during the pandemic. Radha Swami Satsang Byas has provided their complexes at Khaliyar in Mandi district, Paraur in Kangra district and Solan for creating makeshift hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients.