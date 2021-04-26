Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has agreed to arrange emergency supplies of oxygen from Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi.

National Capital Region was facing an acute shortage of Oxygen due to the Covid-19 crisis. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached out to the Himachal Pradesh Government for an emergency supply of oxygen.

In a letter written to his counterpart of New Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State of Himachal Pradesh was highly concerned about the situation emerging in New Delhi and would be more than happy to extend all possible help to Delhi Government.

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल जी के आग्रह पर हमारी सरकार दिल्ली को ऑक्सीजन की आपातकालीन आपूर्ति करेगी।



कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में ऑक्सीजन का भारी संकट चल रहा है, जो चिंताजनक है।



संकट की इस घड़ी में हिमाचल दिल्ली को हरसंभव सहायता प्रदान करेगा। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) April 26, 2021

He said that the officers of New Delhi Government may contact Additional Director of Industries for arranging the supplies of Oxygen from the State.

Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his gratitude towards Government of Himachal Pradesh.