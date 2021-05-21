Kullu: At least five labourers have been trapped under the debris of a under construction NHPC tunnel in Bhuntar district Kullu.

As per the latest information, 4 have died, one injured and one labourer is safe.

According to the reports, the NHPC tunnel was being constructed in phase two of the Parvati Hydroelectric Project at Pancha Nala near Garsa, six kilometres away from Bhuntar. Suddenly the tunnel went down.

The mishap took place on Friday around 6:00 pm when the tunnel collapsed and the labourers who were working there got trapped under debris.

Police along with rescue teams, SDM Kullu Dr Amit Guleria, BMO and two ambulances have reached the spot as soon as they received information and started the rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh has confirmed the report and said that rescue work is going on in full swing and further details are awaited.