Two major corporate entities, NHPC Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), have come forward to lend a helping hand to those affected by hardships in the region. NHPC presented a substantial donation of Rs. 3 crore, while HUL contributed Rs. one crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Executive Director of NHPC Ltd., A.K. Grover, conveyed the company’s commitment by presenting a cheque of Rs. 3 crore to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Furthermore, General Manager of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Ankush Wadehra, handed over a cheque of Rs. one crore to Chief Minister Sukhu, demonstrating HUL’s unwavering solidarity in the face of adversity. But their support didn’t end there – HUL extended their contribution by offering essential products worth Rs. 50 lakhs, including Horlicks, Lifebuoy, Red Label Tea, and other items that are crucial for the affected areas.

In addition to the monetary and product contributions, HUL pledged further assistance by collaborating with partners and agencies involved in rehabilitation operations. Their commitment to providing comprehensive relief initiatives sets an inspiring example for others in the corporate sector to follow.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude for acts of kindness and stated that the contributions would go a long way in alleviating the distress faced by the affected communities. Recognizing the significant impact of such donations, the Chief Minister acknowledged the vital role played by socially responsible organizations in providing aid during times of crisis.