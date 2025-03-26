Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a firm stance on reclaiming power projects that have been operational for over 40 years. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Assembly’s Budget Session on Tuesday, said that a legal battle will be fought to secure the state’s rights. A formal request has already been sent to the central government regarding the acquisition of these projects. Sukhu also stated that the state would review agreements with NHPC and other entities to ensure that Himachal’s interests are not compromised.

During the session, Congress MLA Neeraj Nayyar and BJP MLA Hansraj raised concerns over NHPC’s handling of power projects in the Chamba district. Nayyar highlighted that multiple NHPC projects in the area have displaced many families, but job promises made to locals remain unfulfilled. He demanded that employment provisions for residents be included in contracts awarded by the company. Nayyar also pointed out that NHPC has around 350 bighas of surplus land under the Chamera Forest and Baira Siul Project, calling for government intervention to reclaim it. He further argued that NHPC, which has an annual turnover of approximately ₹66,000 crore—exceeding Himachal’s state budget—should allocate at least 3-4% of this amount to Chamba under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations.

BJP MLA Hansraj accused NHPC of neglecting its CSR and Local Area Development Authority (LADA) commitments, alleging that the company has been forcefully occupying surplus land in Chamba. He also claimed that locals were being intimidated under the pretext of CBI investigations and demanded that the government take back the land.

Responding to these concerns, CM Sukhu assured that all agreements with NHPC would be scrutinized to protect the state’s interests. He stated that the government had already written to NHPC demanding the return of the Baira Siul project, which has been operational for over 40 years. “We will not settle for just 12% royalty; we will take full control of the project,” Sukhu asserted.

The Chief Minister also accused NHPC and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) of acquiring thousands of acres of Himachal’s land at minimal prices in the past when the state was still developing. He further revealed that NHPC had pressured the government regarding the Duggar project, but Himachal would protect its rights.