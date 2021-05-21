Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a slump in the Covid cases on Friday as the state recorded 4,533 recovery and 2,662 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM report, 1148 patients recovered in Kangra district followed by 717 in Solan and 418 in Una. 382 patients recovered in Shimla district. With today’s slump in the cases active caseload has dropped to 31,519. Kangra district has maximum 10,184 active cases and followed by 3037 in Shimla district.

State has reported 2662 new positive virus cases of which Kangra has 717 new cases and Shimla has recorded 434 cases.

NHM has reported 57 Covid causalities and Kangra district has 23 deaths.