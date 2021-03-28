Solan: The construction work of Kumarhatti flyover on Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway is almost complete and now flyover has been open for traffic.

With the completion of the construction work of the flyover, now people will be able to travel from Shimla to Chandigarh much faster.

Earlier, it used to take around four hours to reach Chandigarh from Solan. This newly constructed flyover will reduce the journey by an hour and people will be able to cover the distance in about three hours. One way traffic has also been allowed on this flyover.

Project Manager of G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL), an integrated road Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company Balvinder Singh said that the company has completed 97 percent construction work of the Parwanoo-Chambaghat that is expected to be completed by one week. It will be handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on April 5 and entry fees will be levied on Sanwara toll plaza from April 15. The amount of the fee is yet to be decided.

NHAI has awarded toll plaza contract awarded to Coral Associate, Udaipur (Rajasthan).

Kalka-Shimla NH is being constructed in two phases. In the first phase, four-laning of Solan to Chandigarh is almost complete. In the second phase, construction work of Chambaghat to Kaithlighat is under progress.

GRIL is also working on the beautification of the four-lane by planting trees and making parks at the free space.