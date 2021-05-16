Shimla: In an exemplary effort as a Corona warrior, Shimla police came to the rescue of two Covid-19 positive elderly residents of Sanjauli in the suburb of Shimla city.

During the late-night Thursday, a 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both Covid-19 positive were in urgent need of medical assistance and needed to be shifted to the hospital.

As their oxygen level was dipping there was no one ready to help them and to take them to the hospital.

According to Shimla Police, on 14 May at 9.30 pm the police got information from a citizen and Sanjauli counsellor about the plight of the elderly people in need of immediate attention and medical care.

The police themselves swung into action and got in touch with the elderly and also arranged for an ambulance.

The staff on patrolling, Neeraj and Suresh dressed in the PPE kits at 1.00 am arranged a stretcher for the 90-year-old women and two carried her to the ambulance, while the 72-year-old managed to walk to the ambulance.

Both of the Covid-19 patients were then admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).