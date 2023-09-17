In a groundbreaking move, the state of Himachal Pradesh is set to transform its power trading landscape with the introduction of the ‘Centralized Cell.’ This revolutionary initiative, expected to be operational in the upcoming financial year, is poised to streamline power purchase and sale management, optimize energy resources, and pave the way for Himachal Pradesh to become a national leader in clean energy production.

Himachal Pradesh is bestowed with abundant water resources, boasting an estimated hydro potential of a staggering 24,567 MW. However, despite this immense potential, only 11,150 MW has been harnessed through 172 hydro projects to date. Recognizing the untapped energy wealth, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has underscored the critical need for enhanced coordination among key entities within the state’s energy sector.

The lack of effective communication and disparate pricing strategies among the Directorate of Energy (DOE), Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) have sometimes resulted in suboptimal power sale rates and higher purchasing costs, leading to inefficiencies and financial losses for the state.

To address these issues and usher in a new era of efficient energy management, the state government is establishing a ‘Centralized Cell.’ A budget allocation of Rs. 200 crore has been earmarked to meet the operational needs of this ambitious project. The ‘Centralized Cell’ will serve as a single trading desk, playing a pivotal role in optimizing power trade, exploring structural and financial aspects, and creating an independent entity to oversee power trading in Himachal Pradesh.

The Single Energy Trading Desk is expected to bring a multitude of benefits to the state. It will enable precise energy forecasting for hydro and other renewable sources, enhancing the state’s ability to sell pooled power effectively and maximize the benefits of Renewable Purchase Obligation and Hydro Purchase Obligation. Furthermore, it is anticipated to significantly reduce overall Deviation Settlement Mechanism charges, marking a substantial step toward making Himachal Pradesh the country’s foremost Green Energy State.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his optimism about this transformative initiative. He stated, “The ‘Centralized Cell’ is not merely about streamlining power management; it represents our commitment to a sustainable future. Himachal Pradesh has the potential to be a leader in green energy production in India, and this initiative is a crucial step in that direction. It will boost our revenues, enhance our energy efficiency, and reduce our carbon footprint.”