Overall positivity rate 28.9 percent in Himachal

Shimla: With no let-up in Covid-19 cases in Himachal, highest positivity rate was recorded in Kangra district at 38.1 percent.

The overall positivity rate has touched 28.9 percent and the fatality rate has also gone up to 1.52 percent between May 10 to 16 May.

According to the data released by Himachal Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM), six states witnessed a positivity rate of over 30 percent that includes higest 38.1 percent in Kangra, Sirmaur 37.2 percent, Solan 33 percent, Mandi 31.9, Hamirpur 31.5 and Shimla 30.5 percent.

Positivity rate in other six districts Una 24.1, Bilaspur 20.5, Kullu 21.1, Chamba 18.0, Kinnaur 10.8 and 8.6 percent Lahaul-Spiti.

The fatality rate was higest in Shimla district which was 2.61, followed by Una 2.10 percent. While Solan 1.75, Kangra 1.73, Hamirpur 1.46, Mandi 1.38 and Sirmaur 1.17.

Himachal NHM, Himachal Director Dr. Nipun Jindal stated that a total of 1,61,072 persons have been found Covid positive till date in Himachal.

“During the month of February this year there were around 200 active cases, however with the beginning of second-wave the number has increased to 34,258 till 17 May,” he said.

During last week, total 28817 positive cases with positivity rate of 28.9 percent was recorded in the state and during the same period 439 deaths occurred with case fatality rate of 1.52 percent, said Dr. Jindal.