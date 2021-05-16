Bilaspur: At a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths in Himachal Pradesh are at all-time high, a COVID-19 positive patient has allegedly committed suicide in Rajpura village in district Bilaspur.

The 45-year-old man had hanged himself in his home, Police said.

He was working as a Baildar in Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department. The deceased had tested positive for coronavirus on May 14 and was staying in isolation in his home. His body was found hanging by his relatives who immediately informed the police. He was rushed to Regional Hospital, Bilaspur where he was declared brought dead.

A police team reached the spot and questioned the eyewitnesses and gathered possible evidences.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur Devakar Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.