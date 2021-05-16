Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 70 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours in the state.

NHM has reported 30 deaths in Kangra district followed by 11 deaths in Shimla. Mandi and Solan 6 each, Hamirpur, Sirmour and Una districts 4 each death, Kullu 2 and 1 each death in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti 1 districts.

As per NHM report, total 2311 Covid patients have succumbed in the state.

The state has witnessed sight slum in cases as NHM recorded 2,378 new positive cases, while 4,974 virus patients have recuperated across the state.

Kangra tested 787 new positive cases, Solan 336, while Shimla district 242 virus cases.

With 4,974 recovery, active caseload has reduced to 36,909 in the state.