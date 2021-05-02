Shimla: In a major relief, in wake of rise in Covid-19 cases, Deen Dayal Upadhya (DDU) hospital has now got its own Oxygen generating Plant that would help to meet out the demand.

Local MLA and Urban development, housing, Town and Country Planning Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday inaugurated the newly installed oxygen generating plant.

The oxygen plant will produce 300 litres of oxygen per minute and on daily basis, 4.32 lakh litre of oxygen will be produced which can be utilized for needy patients.

The plant has been connected to the central system which would enable oxygen supply to the beds of the patients. Previously the oxygen was provided to the patients through oxygen cylinders and required to be changed once the cylinder got empty.

Bhardwaj said that state’s consumption of oxygen was 21 metric tonnes, whereas 65 metric tonne was available.

“Five oxygen plants were allocated by the centre to be set up in the state. The DDU plant is one of them for which machinery was provided by the centre and the civil work was undertaken by the state government,” he added.

He said that requisition has been sent to the centre to set up oxygen plants at Rampur and Rohru.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Surekha Chopra said that the second wave of Covid-19 has led to the rise in Covid-19 cases and so has the demand for oxygen to treat the patients has gone up. The oxygen plant will take care of the emergency need of the oxygen supply of the hospital, she added.