Shimla: Around 22 percent of the entire population in Himachal has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Informing this here on Sunday, a government spokesperson informed that approximately 76 percent of 45 years and above population has been vaccinated with 1st Dose. He revealed that vaccination for the age group 18 years to 44 years will be initiated soon in the state, once the state gets the supply of 1,07,620 doses from the Serum Institute, against the demand raised to the central government.

The information of all that the sessions for appointment and scheduling will be visible only after the vaccine doses have been received in the state.

National Health Mission (NHM), Director, Dr. Nipun Jindal requested all the persons within age group of 18-44 years not to visit any vaccination center till they schedule their appointment at the COWIN portal and which will be possible only after the vaccine is available.

He further urged all the remaining 45 years and above age people who have not got their COVID vaccination to come forward and get themselves vaccinated at their nearby COVID Vaccination Centre as early as possible.

Informing that there is no shortage of vaccines, he said, “Those people who are due for 2nd dose vaccination which is essential to be taken after a gap of 4-8 weeks from the first Dose should also get their vaccination when due.”

He appealed the public to abide by COVID Appropriate behaviour even after completing 2 doses of COVID vaccination.