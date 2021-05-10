Shimla: Following the Corona Curfew directives, Himachal Police in the 24-hrs period imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on violations of over gathering in marriages on Sunday.

As many as 582 marriage permissions had been sought by the district administrations across the state.

During checking of 388 marriage venues six challans were issued for violations in gatherings in districts of Shimla (1) and Sirmour (5) and the fine collected were Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

Two challans were issued in the districts of Chamba and Kullu for not obtaining permission of holding marriage functions and a fine of Rs 10,000, collected from the violators by the imposition of Rs 5000 each.