Shimla: The state has recorded a steep rise in Covid cases in the last few weeks. In the previous week, the state has recorded a 26.3 % positive rate.

The government Spokesperson has stated that the positivity rate from May 3 to May 9 was recorded at 26.3% as compared to 20.04 of 26th April and 2nd May.

“The districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, mandi, Shimla, Sirmour and Solan have recorded a positivity rate of more than 20% in the last week” spokesperson further said.

The weekly testing conducted in the last week has crossed one lakh tests and the exact number of tests conducted in last week 1,02,455. Prior to that, the number of tests conducted were 84,351, indicating that the State has drastically ramped up the testing.

The weekly fatality rate has also decreased from 1.38% to 1.17% in the last week, the spokesperson added.