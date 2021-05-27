Shimla: A 102-year old woman for the Kinnaur district has defeated Covid-19 and has returned home after treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

She has proved that besides medical treatment strong determination also helps to brave the odds to defeat the disease.

The woman, Dharam Dassi was hospitalized at IGMC for 14 days and with the help of the dedication of the staff she recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

With no one from her family, by her side during her struggle, the hospital staff not only treated her but also took adequate care to beat Covid-19.

IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent, Janak Raj said Dharam Dassi, a resident of Babhanagar district Kinnaur had tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 May and had been brought to the hospital after a complaint of respiratory problem, fever and headache.

“She managed to defeat Covid after 14 days treatment at the hospital, during which the doctors and the staff took adequate care of her,” he added.

This was the first case in IGMC, where a patient above 100 years had recovered from Covid-19, he said, adding that it was a challenge to the hospital staff to ensure the recovery of Covid- 19, which was successfully accomplished.

Meanwhile, in the last 24-hours 1,472 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported taking the tally of positive cases to 1,85,819 till date.

There are so far 20184 active cases.

59 persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24-hours that include 25 deaths in Kangra district, 7 Shimla district, 8 Mandi, 5 Solan, 4 Hamirpur, 3 Sirmaur and two each in Chamba Bilaspur and Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total 2976 deaths have been recorded in Himachal so far.