Shimla: With the foreign aid emergency medical supplies pouring in the country, Himachal too has started getting the supplies.

Covid-19, pandemic has started assuming large proportions in the country and has also witnessed a sudden surge in Himachal.

Various countries around the world have started extending a helping hand and sending emergency medical supplies during such an hour of the global crisis to fight against the pandemic.

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, as part of this support, received the first consignment, including 36 oxygen concentrators from England and 185 oxygen cylinders from Taiwan that were routed through the Union Health Ministry.

The state government on Thursday, to streamline the process, nominated Deputy Director Health Services (Procurement) Dr Ramesh Chand as the State Nodal Officer (SNO) for the purpose of exemption from IGST on imports of specified Covid-19 relief material donated from abroad.