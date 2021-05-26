Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has hinted to relax Covid restriction from June.

The Chief Minister in a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Vyapar Mandal here on Wednesday said

“state government may consider going for gradual and phased unlock after 31st of this month, provided there was a sharp decline in the new cases.”

Jai Ram Thakur said the government was aware of the hardships and difficulty of the business community from the Corona Curfew. However, the same was implemented in the larger interest of the State and its people, in wake of a sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

The state has witnessed a considerable decline in the number of Covid-19 cases from the last few days, CM said and further assured to extend all help from the government to the business community.

The Chief Minister also thanked the members of Vyapar Mandal for their wholehearted support to the State Government in the fight against the Corona virus.