Shimla: Contrary to PM Narendra Modi’s move to eliminate VIP culture, the Himachal government’s decision to allow flags to MLA’s has drawn criticism from various corners.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet on Monday during the meeting that was held to review the Covid -19 situation in the state and extension of lockdown.

More than the bouquets there were brickbats on social media, where the decision has drawn flak, much to the anguish of the public who were closely weighing the measures that were being taken by the state government to contain the Covid crisis.

However Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur defending his government’s decision termed it a long pending demand of the MLAs.

“Some states have allowed the MLAs to use flags on their vehicles,” he said.

Minister for Parliamentary affairs Suresh Bhardwaj too justifying the decision said that the Cabinet will forward the proceedings on the decision to Vidhan Sabha speaker to indicate the design of the flag.

The design will be different from the flags of the cabinet ministers.

Congress MLA, Anirudh Singh has specified that he would not use flag on his vehicle.

“There is no need for flags. Those serving the public do not need any kind of identity. Service to the people makes an MLA and not the flag makes a MLA,” he said.

“Amid Covid pandemic, it was definitely not the right time. People need help, the state government should provide compensation to those who have lost their near and dear ones,” said Congress MLA, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, adding that he would not use flag on his vehicle.

The lone CPI(M) MLA, Rakesh Singha, who has never used even a sticker and availed the service of security guard, said that the use of flag for vehicle was in no way significant for him.