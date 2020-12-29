Palampur: Veteran politician Shanta Kumar’s wife Santosh Shailja died battling COIVD-19 on Tuesday morning at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, in Kangra.

Santosh Shailja (75) had been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda after she tested positive of COVID-19.

Shanta Kumar is also COVID positive and on 26 December he was admitted in the hospital, where his wife was under treatment. After seeing his wife at the hospital, he shared his heart on social media

मेरी धर्मपत्नी तीन दिन से करोना पीड़ित टांडा अस्पताल में है आज मैं भी यही उसके पास आ गया तीन दिन के बाद मुझे देखकर मुस्कुराई सजल नेत्रों से हमने एक दूसरे को देखा उसका उपचार चल रहा है l कई उपकरण उसकी सेवा में है 1/2 — Shanta Kumar (@shantakumarbjp) December 26, 2020

लगभग एक घंटा उसके पास बैठा हम दोनों एक दूसरे को देखते रहे अधिक कह ना सके परंतु बिना कहे भी ना जाने कितना कुछ कहते और सुनते रहे ।

मैं अब दूसरे भवन में वहीं पर उपचाराधीन हूं पता नहीं कितना समय यहां रहेंगे और क्या कुछ होगा। 1/3 — Shanta Kumar (@shantakumarbjp) December 26, 2020

वैसे मैंने संतोष को कहा बहुत जल्दी हम दोनों स्वस्थ होकर पालमपुर पहुंचेंगे । आज हिमाचल सरकार ने अपने शानदार तीन वर्ष पूरे किए मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी से बात हुई मुझे दुख है आज के कार्यक्रम में भाग नहीं ले सका ।

1/4 — Shanta Kumar (@shantakumarbjp) December 26, 2020

He had promised to return to home soon, but almighty has something else in store for them.

Chief Minister Jair ram Thakur condoled the death. in his message, Jai Ram Thakur prayed almighty to grant strength to the family to bear the loss.