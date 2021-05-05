Shimla: Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19, the state government has cancelled the state board exam of the 10th class.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday, decided to cancel the annual examination of 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and promote students to 11th class.

The decision was taken as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination, an official statement read.

The Cabinet also decided to suspend the 12th standard state board examination and annual examination of colleges till further orders.

In the past one month, the state has witnessed unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases. As on date state has over 25,000 active virus cases and 1679 have succumbed to the pandemic.