Shimla: The State Cabinet today gave its nod to open educational institutions outside the containment zone in the State from 21 September, 2020.

Schools will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with fifty per cent teaching and non-teaching staff for students from 9th to 12th standard, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

Students, who want to attend the schools will need to give written consent of the parents or guardians.

The State Cabinet also gave its approval to start BSc (Hons.) in Forestry in Government College for Forestry and Horticulture, Thunag in Mandi district from the academic session 2020-21.