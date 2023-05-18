The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is gearing up to declare the highly anticipated results of the class 12th annual exams on Friday. Dr Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the School Education Board, announced that the board has efficiently prepared the results in record time, with all necessary formalities nearly completed.

Barring any technical difficulties, the Board of School Education is set to announce the class 12th results tomorrow. It is worth mentioning that the examinations for class 12 were conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in two terms. The first term exams were originally scheduled for September-October 2022, while the second term exams took place in March 2023.

During the second term examinations, approximately 1,03,932, from across the state participated. The board established over 2200 examination centers throughout Himachal Pradesh to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exams. Following the completion of the exams, the evaluation process of the answer sheets commenced in the first week of April. In order to expedite the declaration of results, the board management even cancelled the leaves of a few employees.

As students and their families eagerly await the results, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education remains committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring a fair evaluation process.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education for the latest updates and instructions regarding the class 12th results. The board aims to deliver the outcomes in a timely manner, bringing relief and closure to the students who have patiently awaited their results.