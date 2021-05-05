Shimla: Kangra district has recorded highest surge in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

NHM reported 1,292 new positive cases in Kangra district in the last 24 hours and 12 patients have succumbed to the virus.

183 covid patients have recovered in the district and now active caseload has touched new high with 6,872 cases.

State has recorded 3,842 new virus cases and 32 deaths.

Other districts also reported surge in the cases as Solan reported 683 new patients, Sirmour 416, Shimla 378, Bilaspur 266, Chamba 166, Hamirpur 140, Una 135, Kullu 120, Kinnaur 78 and Lahaul-Spiti 35 cases.

Active caseload has clocked 25,902, also highest so far. Total cases are now 1,14,787 of which 87151 have recovered and 1679 have died.