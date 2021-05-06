Shimla: Press Club Shimla in association with the health department on Wednesday vaccinated 186 media persons during a day-long vaccination camp.

The media persons above 18 years from various media organizations in Shimla print, electronic and digital media were vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine.

Press Club Shimla President Anil Bhardwaj said that since media persons were carrying on their duty as a front-line worker at this hour of crisis there was a dire need to get them vaccinated for prevention against Covid-19.

He thanked the health department, administration and the team doctor and para medical staff who helped in making this vaccination camp against Covid-19 a success.