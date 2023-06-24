In a significant move, the state of Himachal Pradesh has reintroduced the annual system for class X and class XII board examinations, replacing the term system. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving the education system and prioritizing the welfare of students.

The proposal, put forth by the School Education Board, received approval from the Chief Minister on Saturday. The decision to abolish the term system stems from several concerns raised by education experts and stakeholders. One major issue was the limited time available for students to revise the syllabus under the term system. With two examinations taking place within a single academic session, students found it challenging to adequately prepare for their exams. Moreover, the dual examinations resulted in the loss of approximately two months of valuable study time for the students. The additional financial burden of paying double fees for appearing in both exams further compounded the challenges faced by the students.

Chief Minister Sukhu astutely acknowledged the geographical diversity of Himachal Pradesh, which played a pivotal role in the decision to abolish the term system. With different regions experiencing summer or winter holidays at varying times, the academic calendars were misaligned. Moreover, areas like Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and winter-affected regions encountered unique difficulties, as the term system disrupted the duration of study days for students. In a bid to foster educational cohesion, the Chief Minister drew inspiration from neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, all of which already adhere to the annual system. This harmonization of educational practices across regions aims to provide equal opportunities for students and create a level playing field.

The reintroduction of the annual system for class X and XII board exams marks a positive development in the state’s education sector. It will provide students with more time to revise their coursework thoroughly, fostering a conducive learning environment. Additionally, the elimination of the term system’s financial burden on students will alleviate some of the economic pressures faced by families. Himachal Pradesh’s decision to align with neighbouring states and the CBSE Board.