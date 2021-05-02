Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded the highest figure of 44 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is so far the highest Covid fatalities in the state in 24 hours.

As per the NHM report Kangra reported 10 fatalities, Shimla 7, Sirmour and Una 6 each, Hamirpur 5, Mandi 4, Solan 3, while Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts reported 1 each death.

Total 1556 Covid-19 patients have reportedly died in the state till date.

State has reported 2453 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Mandi district tested 537 new cases, Kangra 399, Solan 385, Sirmour 288, Shimla 216, Bilaspur 213, Hamirpur 144, Una 110, Chamba 103, Kullu 43, Lahaul-Spiti 14 and Kinnaur has reported 1 virus case.

1610 Covid patients have recovered in the state and now state has 20727 active cases.