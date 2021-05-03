Shimla: The private bus operators union in Himachal Pradesh will go on an indefinite strike from today onwards. This strike is to affect private bus services in around 3,500 routes. This is going to cause huge problems to the people of the state amid the second wave of the pandemic.



Private bus operators have alleged that the state government has not provided them any help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



President, Private Bus Operators Union of the state Rajesh Parashar said that the union has no option but to go on a strike due to empty promises being made by the state government.



He said that private bus operators have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic but they are not getting any relaxation in taxes, loans, insurances and vehicle maintenance.



“The strike will not be called off until our demands are fulfilled” he added.

The union has been demanding the government to waive the token tax, special road tax, and complete the declaration of working capital for a very long time.



Earlier, the union had announced that it will go on a strike but the Transport Department had assured them that it will take the matter to the state government and a decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting but nothing came to fruition.

Irked by the ignorance of state government, the union has finally decided to go on an a strike. Meanwhile, HRTC has decided to ply more buses in order to avoid any inconvenience to the people.