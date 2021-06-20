Shimla: 128 new Covid cases have been reported and 399 patients have recuperated in Himachal in the last 24 hours.

The health department has reported 28 cases in Shimla, 18 each in Mandi and Hamirpur, 15 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 10 in Solan, seven each in Sirmaur, Kangra and Kullu while 4 were tested in Una district.

Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have no new cases, health department said in its daily bulletin.

Active caseload has dropped to 2711 in the state. Health Dept. has reported three deaths in the state and now state has 3426 total deaths count from the Covid.