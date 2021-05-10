Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 4,359 new virus infection on Monday.

Kangra district has tested 1,543 new Covid-19 cases, Sirmour 438, Una 424 and Solan 402.

NHM reported 381 Covid cases in Hamirpur district, 317 in Bilaspur, 269 in Chamba, 241 in Shimla and 147 in Kullu district. Mandi has recorded some respite in the surge of virus cases as the district has recorded 96 cases, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts tested 74 and 27 cases respectively.

NHM has reported 53 Covid causalities in the last 24 hours. 18 patients died in Kangra, 8 in Solan, 7 in Shimla, Mandi and Sirmour 5 each, Chamba 4, Una 3, Hamirpur 2 and 1 Covid patient have died in the Kinnaur.

Mission has reported 2,355 Covid recovery in the state and now 34,417 virus cases are active in the state.

So far, 16,45,146 persons have been tested in the state, which is over 22 percent of its population. Total Covid cases have reached 1,35,782 in the state of which 99400 have recuperated, 34417 active and 1925 have succumbed to the virus.