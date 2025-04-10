Shimla – Himachal Pradesh witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Thursday, with fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and widespread rain and hailstorms in several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur. The unseasonal conditions have disrupted normal life and caused damage to crops in many areas.

Snowfall was reported on the high-altitude peaks surrounding Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, bringing down the temperature and adding to the winter-like chill in the valley.

In Kullu district, heavy rain and hailstorm battered the Parvati, Sainj, and Ujhi valleys. The sudden weather change damaged standing crops and fruit orchards, raising concern among local farmers who were already dealing with earlier climate-related challenges.

Shimla city and nearby areas witnessed a hailstorm and heavy rain in the late evening, affecting traffic and daily activities. The Ronhat area of Sirmaur district also reported hail, while parts of upper Shimla district experienced similar conditions.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are likely in the next 12 hours in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

The forecast for April 11 suggests light to moderate rainfall in the higher regions of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti. Showers are also expected at a few places in Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts. On April 12, light snow and rain may occur in the upper areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Kangra.