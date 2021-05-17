Shimla: The younger population of the state has been the most vulnerable to the second wave of coronavirus. During the last four weeks, people between the age of 59 to 60 years have died more due to the virus.

Weeks Number of Deaths Average age 18.04.2021 to 24.04.2021 124 59.2 25.04.2021 to 01.05.2021 221 60.3 02.05.2021 to 08.05.2021 305 60.3 09.05.2021 to 15.05.2021 424 59.6

As per the data of state government, about 1074 deaths due to coronavirus have occurred in Himachal Pradesh during the last four weeks.

A spokesperson of the state government said that “This might be due to the vaccination which was prioritised for the people more than 60 years of age and 45 plus with comorbidities and this underlined the need for vaccination to prevent disease-related mortality.”

The state government has recently conducted an analysis of the second wave of coronavirus and have revealed several astonishing facts. As per the analysis, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in men is much higher as compared to women.

Till now about 2,369 people have succumbed to the virus in Himachal Pradesh. This includes, 61.2 percent men and 38.8 percent women.

Furthermore, the number of people dying due to COVID but without co-morbidities is steadily increasing. Among the total deaths, co-morbidities were present in 54.7 percent persons while non-co-morbid were in 45.3 percent. Majority of the co-morbidities include Diabetes Mellitus (49.6%), Hypertension (44.1%), Chronic Kidney Disease (9.9%) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (7.4%).

Kangra has witnessed the most deaths as well as positive and active cases than any other district in the state. Till now, as many as 686 persons have succumbed to coronavirus in Kangra district while active cases stands 11,524.

The analysis further reveals that close to 88 percent of deaths occurred in those persons who had attained the age of 45 years.