Shimla: State Health Mission has reported 3,546 recovery and 3,546 new positive cases on Monday.

So far 1,61,072 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in state out of which 1,24,434 persons have recovered and the recovery rate has increased to75.5 percent.

Kangra district reported 1241 recovery followed by 395 in Solan and 374 in Shimla district. While Kangra reported 1210 new positive cases, Mandi 429 and Sirmour tested 389 while Hamirpur and Shimla districts recorded 344 and 300 cases respectively.

As per the NHM report, active caseload in the state has receded to 36,633.

State has recorded 58 deaths in last 24 hours. Kangra reported 24 deaths, Solan 10, Shimla 7, Sirmour 5, Una 4, Bilaspur 3, Mandi and Kullu 2 each while Kinnaur district recorded 1 Covid death.

So far 2369 Covid patients have died in the state.