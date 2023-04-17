Alok Kumar visits SJVN’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, sets sights on 50,000 MW goal by 2040

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar visited SJVN’s flagship Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) in Himachal Pradesh and inaugurated a state-of-the-art Central Robotic Hard Coating Facility and O&M workshop. NJHPS, which has been operational since 2003-04, is the country’s largest underground hydropower station.

Equipped with liquid fuel coating equipment, including a robot and small turntable, a large turntable with a 40-ton capacity, grit blasting equipment with a grit recovery system, and a fuel and gas supply system, the new facility is a significant improvement in the techno-commercial aspects of operation and maintenance in NJHPS. The facility will help increase generation, enhance reliability, reduce maintenance time and cost, and increase silt load capability, among other benefits.

Kumar also visited SJVN’s Rampur Hydro Power Station, Luhri Hydro Electric Project (Stage-1), and Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh. He inaugurated a 66/22 kV substation at Koyal and commenced concreting works at the powerhouse, main dam, and flood protection wall of Luhri-1 HEP. Kumar also inspected the ongoing construction activities of major components at Sunni Dam HEP and Rampur HPS.

SJVN currently operates two power stations with a capacity of 1,912 MW and is executing four projects with a cumulative generation capacity of 1,624 MW in the Satluj basin. The company’s total project portfolio stands at 46,879 MW, and it aims to become a 50,000 MW company by 2040.