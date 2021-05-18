Covid Vaccination at Una. Picture Una Police

Shimla: Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore has expressed concern over the slow-running corona vaccination program in the state.

He said that the manner in which the infection is spreading rapidly in urban areas and similarly if it spreads in remote rural areas, then the situation in the coming time will be horrifying.

“The government should stress upon the need for more testing along with speeding up the work of vaccination, ” Rathore demanded.

He also expressed surprise at the government’s decision of extending the gap in administering second dose of the corona vaccine.

Rathore questioned, whether the government decision to extend the time period was by the advice of a health expert or due to the lack of vaccines in the country.

He accused the government of misleading people as they have completely failed on Corona management.

Rathore said that the government is currently getting huge relief material as well as money from abroad. “Government should disclose where the money and the relief material are being used,” he said, demanding the government to come out with a white paper on the same.

“The condition of our state and the country is deteriorating day by day from Corona and millions of people have lost their lives. The government is simply hiding the figures and not bringing out the truth in front of people,” he blamed.