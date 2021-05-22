Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded the highest-ever single day Covid recovery of 5017 on Saturday.

As per the state NHM report, active caseload has dropped 28,788 in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangra recorded 1815 Covid recovery followed by 523 in Sirmaur, 452 each in Shimla Solan. Active cases in Kangra district also dropped below 10,000 mark as now district has 9,050 active cases.

State also witnessed slight drop in new cases as well, as the NHM has reported 2341 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Kangra again recorded highest cases of 698 followed by the 318 in Mandi, 224 in Shimla, Bilaspur 192, Una 182, Solan 174, Hamirpur 139, Sirmaur 137, Chamba 136, Kullu 80, Kinnaur 49 and Lahaul-Spiti 12 new positive cases.

The state has reported 55 Covid deaths and now total Covid deaths have reached to 2,693 in the state.

Kangra district reported 18 deaths as total Covid deaths have reached to 777 so far.