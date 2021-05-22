Shimla: In an effort to dispel concerns of vaccine shortage, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday clarified that the state has placed an order to procure 72 lakhs Covid doses.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking at an event in Shimla, revealed that the state govt has put an order of 72 lakh vaccines before the Serum Institute of India.

So far, the state has administered 22,64,157 lakh vaccines to the people of the State. 18,28,916 have been given 1st dose of vaccine, while 4,35,241 have been given 2nd dose of the Covid vaccine.