Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 64 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM reported 21 deaths in Kangra district, 12 in Solan, 10 in Mandi 7 in Shimla, 4 each in Sirmour and Una, 3 in Chamba while Hamirpur and Kullu districts reported 2 and 1 Covid deaths on Monday.

Total Covid-19 causality have reached to 1,989 in the state.

The state has also recorded 4,977 new Covid-19 cases, 3098 patients have recovered and now the active caseload has jumped to 36,232 across the state. This is the highest active caseload in the state so far.

Kangra district has reported 1504 new virus cases followed by 881 in Mandi, 583 in Shimla, 443 in Hamirpur, 335 in Bilaspur, 313 in Una, Solan 274, Chamba 266, Sirmour 213, Kullu 117, Lahaul-Spiti 29 and 19 infection cases in Kinnaur district.

Total Covid-19 cases are now 1,40,759 of which 102499 patients have recovered and 1989 have succumbed to the virus.