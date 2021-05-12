Shimla: The death of a 32-year-old sanitation worker owing to Covid-19, has the left-wing raising demand of Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

Sun Kumar, a sanitation worker of Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) Society, died of Covid-19 at IGMC hospital.

Communist Party of India (M) Himachal member state secretariat and ex-Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said, ” He was not just a sanitation worker, but a Corona Warrior and the state government has brought the sanitation worker under the ambit of frontline workers.”

The government had announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia to be paid to frontline workers from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Covid-19 State Disaster Response Fund to the family of those who are killed due to Covid-19.

Besides, the compensation, Chauhan has demanded job to the family member of the deceased sanitation worker of Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) Society.

He also appealed the government to provide adequate high quality protective gears including PPE kits to all the frontline workers who were rendering their services at such an hour of crisis, when the country and the state was grappling with Covid pandemic.