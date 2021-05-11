Shimla: Amid pandemic situation, the state has decided to promote students of tenth standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) to next higher class by 31 May.

In a notification issued here on Tuesday, Director of Higher Education, Dr Amarjeet Singh stated that consequent to the decision of the state cabinet on 5 May, all the students of tenth class will be promoted to plus one.

He directed all the Deputy Directors of Higher education of all the concerned districts to ensure to admit all students of the tenth class in the next higher class before the last date of admission that is 31 May and also sends a consolidated report of the admission of the students to the directorate at the earliest.

They have also been directed to motivate all the students to attend classes in Har Ghar Pathshala programme and also ensure monitoring on daily basis.

Furthermore, criterion of tabulation of marks for tenth class will be prepared by the HPBSE, Dharamshala and will also be circulated by the board’s office later on.

The results of the eligible students will be prepared as per the norms and criterion of tabulation.