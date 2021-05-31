Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 865 new Covid positive patients and 2,167 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state active caseload has dropped to 13,621.

The State Health Mission has reported 218 new positive cases in Kangra followed by 113 cases in Mandi district. Una recorded 99 cases, Sirmaur 87, Hamirpur 75, Shimla 64, Bilaspur 52, Chamba 49, Kinnaur and Kullu 41 each, Solan 20 and Lahaul-Spiti 6 new positive cases.

The state has also recorded 2,176 Covid recovery as well. Kangra district reported 725 recovery and now its active cases tally also dropped to 3511, Shimla 268. Active caseload in Shimla dropped to 1461. With 29 patients recovered from the Covid now tribal district has 93 active cases.

NHM has recorded 19 Covid deaths and now 3127 patients have lost their lives to the Covid.

NHM has reported 933 deaths in Kangra district and 558 in Shimla. Lahaul-Spiti district has lowest 16 deaths from the Covid and Kinnaur has recorded 35 deaths so far.