Shimla/Solan: Makeshift Covid Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Rabon in Solan district has started functioning here today. State Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Hospital virtually from Shimla.

Hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.90 crore and Covid has been completed within a record time of 14 days.

The Makeshift Hospital have 200 piped oxygenated beds facility and the state government has deputed 100 doctors, staff nurses and other paramedical staff. Hospital is also equipped with a laboratory for rapid testing.

The state Chief Minister said that CCTV cameras had been installed in this hospital for monitoring the conditions of the patients. He said that for the entertainment of patients, centralized TV Screen had been set up in this hospital to facilitate them.

Praising the contribution of Radha Soami Satsang Beas during the Covid pandemic, Chief Minister said that the Satsang Beas has helped the State in fighting the Covid pandemic in a befitting manner by providing their properties for setting up of Covid Makeshift Hospitals at Mandi, Paraur and Solan.

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said that the role of several religious organizations and NGOs was commendable in tackling the Covid-19 situation in the State.